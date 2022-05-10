Former Leeds police officer David Crossley denies child sex abuse

Google
West Yorkshire Police said PC David Crossley worked at Leeds District Police HQ on Elland Road when the offences were reported

A former police officer has denied sexual offences against two children.

Ex-West Yorkshire PC David Crossley, 59, is charged with indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

At Leeds Magistrates' Court, he pleaded not guilty to the offences, said to have happened between 1995 and 2014.

Mr Crossley's case was adjourned to the crown court on 7 June.

West Yorkshire Police said the former officer, of Cliffe Mount, Wortley, was suspended from duty in 2020 as a result of the allegations and subsequently resigned.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics