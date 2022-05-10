Former Leeds police officer David Crossley denies child sex abuse
- Published
A former police officer has denied sexual offences against two children.
Ex-West Yorkshire PC David Crossley, 59, is charged with indecent assault, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
At Leeds Magistrates' Court, he pleaded not guilty to the offences, said to have happened between 1995 and 2014.
Mr Crossley's case was adjourned to the crown court on 7 June.
West Yorkshire Police said the former officer, of Cliffe Mount, Wortley, was suspended from duty in 2020 as a result of the allegations and subsequently resigned.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.