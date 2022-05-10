No induction for Lincolnshire groundworker killed on site, court hears
A teenage construction worker crushed to death on a housing estate had not received an induction for the job he was doing, a court heard.
Josh Disdel, 18, was working in a manhole at the site in Boston, Lincolnshire, when he was hit by a works van on 13 July 2018.
The teenager was just a few weeks into his new job when he died.
At Lincoln Crown Court two individuals and a company deny health and safety breaches.
Jurors were told Mr Disdel, from Holbeach, had been picked up by a colleague and taken to the White Bridges site to lift up manhole covers on the new estate and clean the drains.
'Procedures abandoned'
Work on three manholes had been completed and Mr Disdel was lying with his body halfway into a fourth when their van was moved so another vehicle could use the road.
Craig Hassall QC, prosecuting for the Health and Safety Executive, said Mr Disdel, who was still working in the manhole, was trapped in the collision.
The court heard no induction had been carried out for the work he was doing and there was no written checklist completed.
The prosecution said procedures put in place by the companies had been abandoned by the time of the job "which cost Josh Disdel his life".
Brent Woods, who was a construction manager for P&R Plant Hire (Lincolnshire) Ltd, denies a single charge of failing to take reasonable care to ensure the health and safety of Mr Disdel.
D. Brown (Building Contractors) Ltd, who were the main contractors on the housing estate project, deny failing to ensure the health and safety of a person other than an employee.
Darrell Tripp, who was site manager for D. Brown on the White Bridges project, also denies failing to take reasonable care to ensure the health and safety of others.
P&R Plant Hire (Lincolnshire) Ltd, who employed Mr Disdel and were groundworking sub-contractors on the housing estate project, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to failing to ensure the health and safety at work of one its employees.
The trial continues.
