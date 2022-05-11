Skelmanthorpe ATM raid: Police appeal over botched burglary
- Published
Police have appealed for information after thieves tried to steal a cash machine from a shop.
Raiders broke into the Co-Op in Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire, at about 04:00 BST and tried to drag the ATM out with a vehicle.
However, the suspects were disturbed while they were in action and fled in a white hatchback towards Wakefield, according to West Yorkshire Police.
Officers asked anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said those involved may have been sprayed with "bluey purple dye" after the dye packs inside the machine were triggered during the attempted theft.
