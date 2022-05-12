Warley Moor Reservoir: hundreds of fly-tipped tyres cleared
- Published
Three tonnes of fly-tipped rubbish has been cleared from a reservoir beauty spot.
More than 800 dumped tyres were part of the illegally abandoned waste on Cold Edge Road, near Warley Moor Reservoir, said Calderdale Council.
Councillor Jenny Lynn described the illegal tipping as "a serious and selfish crime".
The council said the clean-up effort cost £4,500 and took 14 people and 10 vans, five hours to complete.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Ms Lynn said the work had been done this week and was a major task.
Ms Lynn said: "The recent case of fly tipping along Cold Edge Road was a serious and selfish crime, which not only caused a danger to the environment, but also blighted the landscape on one of our most scenic, moorland routes.
"Incidents like this one require a great deal of resource to resolve and cost a significant amount of taxpayers' money to clear away.
"We do all we can to tackle the issue, but also rely on eyewitness reports to provide key evidence to catch the culprits and prevent issues in future".
Dealing with illegally dumped and fly-tipped material costs Calderdale around £200,000 every year to clear, said the council, and it will prosecute those responsible, working with the Environment Agency and the Police to bring perpetrators of environmental crime to justice.
Serious offenders could face a fine of £50,000 or up to five years in prison.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.