Eurovision 2022: Czech Republic act urge Leeds 'lads and lasses' to vote
- Published
The "lads and lasses" of Leeds are being urged to lend their support to Czech act We Are Domi as they bid to reach the final of Eurovision.
The group formed while studying at Leeds Conservatoire in 2016 and still regard the city as their second home.
The band will perform their song in Thursday's semi-final hoping to secure passage to Saturday's grand final.
In a nod to Yorkshire slang, guitarist Casper Hatlestad said: "Please lads and lasses, vote for us."
Made up of Czech vocalist Dominika Hašková and Casper Hatlestad and Benjamin Rekstad, from Norway, they came together as a "one time thing" for a project while studying in Leeds.
But, two years later, in 2018, they decided to take it to the next level and begin releasing their own music.
The group are no strangers to the music scene in Leeds and have performed at various venues, including the Belgrave Music Hall.
Mr Hatlestad said: "Leeds is our second home.
"We lived there for five years and we've been on the underground music scene for so many years and we were really, really inspired by it."
Although having grown up in the Czech Republic and Norway, the band said Leeds had "many special places" for them and they shared a "great passion" for Leeds United.
Miss Hašková said: "We spent our lockdown living by Meanwood Park and it was such a strange time for everyone, but having that one-hour walk in the park was lovely."
In 2020, the trio moved to Prague, where they found success with their music and won the chance to represent the Czech Republic at Eurovision 2022.
The band will take to the stage in Turin later to perform their song, Lights Off.
Mr Hatlestad said: "Guys, by voting for Czech Republic, you're voting for Leeds."
The guitarist also made a shout-out to the band's former "lovely neighbours, Julie and Ian," adding: "We miss you so much and we hope you're proud of us."
Watch the first Eurovision Semi-Final on BBC iPlayer, now.
Watch the second Eurovision Semi-Final on BBC iPlayer from Thursday 12 May at 20:00 BST.
Watch the Eurovision Song Contest Final on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, at 20:00 BST on Saturday 14 May.
