Scott Wilson: Family's e-scooter helmet plea after rider killed
- Published
The family of a man who died after falling from an electric scooter and hitting a lamppost has urged other riders to wear a helmet.
Scott Wilson, 29, from Leeds, suffered serious head injuries in the collision on York Road on 23 April and died later in hospital.
His family said he was not wearing a helmet at the time.
They have urged others to take all necessary safety precautions to avoid "suffering the same anguish and loss".
In a statement, Mr Wilson's family said: "Scott's death in such sudden and unnecessary circumstances has left us absolutely devastated.
"Scott died as a result of serious head injuries and he may have been more likely to survive had he been wearing a helmet," they added.
His family described him as "an energetic, genuine and inventive young man" and said he had celebrated his birthday just days before the crash.
He died in Leeds General Infirmary on 29 April.
What is the law on e-scooters?
- E-scooters can only be used on public roads if rented as part of a government-backed trial
- Private owners of e-scooters can only use them on private land and not public roads, cycle lanes or pavements
- To use an e-scooter from an official trial, riders need to have category Q entitlement on their driving licence
- Cycle helmets are recommended for e-scooter riders, but not legally required
- Plans to expand legal use of e-scooters were announced in the Queen's Speech on Tuesday
