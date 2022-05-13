Wakefield by-election: Labour leaders quit in candidate selection row
- Published
The leaders of Wakefield's Labour group have resigned in a row over candidate selection for the upcoming by-election.
Members of the local executive committee announced they would be standing down in protest at the lack of a local candidate.
Constituency Secretary Paul Jowitt said their requests for a local representative have been ignored.
A Labour spokesperson said the two shortlisted candidates both had "strong connections to the local community".
The by-election follows the resignation of the town's former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan after his conviction on sex abuse charges, though a date for the ballot has not been announced.
In a statement, Mr Jowitt said the Wakefield Labour Party had "repeatedly" put two forward requests, to have a local candidate and to have them in place early.
He also claimed Labour's National Executive Committee "simply haven't kept" to rules around candidate selection for by-elections.
"Representations to party officials at the highest level have got absolutely nowhere with some queries not even answered," he said.
"The people who run the local party therefore decided last night to resign en-bloc with effect from the Sunday selection meeting,"
A Labour spokesperson said: "We're really pleased to have two fantastic candidates on the shortlist with strong connections to the local community.
"On Sunday, local members will make the final choice on a candidate who will be a strong champion for Wakefield and represent a fresh start against a backdrop of Tory failure.
"Wakefield has been badly let down by the Conservatives and our focus is on winning the by-election and ensuring local people in Wakefield get the representation and the hard working MP they deserve."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.