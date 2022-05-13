Wakefield Labour committee quits in by-election candidate row

UK Parliament
The election was triggered after the town's MP Imran Ahmad Khan resigned after being convicted of child abuse charges

The entire committee that runs the Labour Party in Wakefield has resigned in a row with party HQ in London.

The committee is angry about the way Labour's candidate for the forthcoming by-election in the West Yorkshire constituency is being chosen.

Requests for a local candidate to be in place early were ignored, they say.

The by-election was prompted by the resignation of former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, after his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The seat is seen as a key target for Labour, which had held it for more than 87 years before the Conservatives won it in 2019 with a majority of 3,358.

A date for the by-election has yet to be announced.

The decision of the local party's executive committee to resign was taken last night.

In a statement, the committee also claimed a rule had been breached by Labour's national executive, which would have ensured there were more local people on the candidate shortlisting panel.

The selection of a candidate is due to take place on Sunday.

The committee said: "Representations to party officials at the highest level have got absolutely nowhere with some queries not even answered."

A spokesperson for Labour Party HQ said: "We're really pleased to have two fantastic candidates on the shortlist with strong connections to the local community.

"On Sunday, local members will make the final choice on a candidate who will be a strong champion for Wakefield and represent a fresh start against a backdrop of Tory failure."

