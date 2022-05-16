Hebden Bridge: Fire crews called to West Yorkshire moorland blaze
More than 50 firefighters from West Yorkshire have tackled a moorland blaze.
Ten crews were called to Widdop, Hebden Bridge, at about 19:20 BST on Sunday to reports of a fire affecting a large area.
Photos taken from the town showed the fire spreading quickly, with thick smoke covering the moors as dusk fell.
The blaze was extinguished a short time later, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
