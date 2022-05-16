Hebden Bridge: Fire crews called to West Yorkshire moorland blaze

Liam Baldwin
The fire could be seen from Hebden Bridge as it moved across the moors

More than 50 firefighters from West Yorkshire have tackled a moorland blaze.

Ten crews were called to Widdop, Hebden Bridge, at about 19:20 BST on Sunday to reports of a fire affecting a large area.

Photos taken from the town showed the fire spreading quickly, with thick smoke covering the moors as dusk fell.

The blaze was extinguished a short time later, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

More than 50 firefighters were sent from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, it said

