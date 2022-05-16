Bradford men face modern slavery charges
- Published
Two men have been charged with modern day slavery offences after a vulnerable man was forced to withdraw cash from his bank as part of a drugs deal.
Amaan Khan, 20 of Abbey Lea, Bradford, and Toheed Asif, 20 of Lynfield Drive, Bradford, were charged after an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.
Both were charged with arranging or facilitating travel with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to steal.
They are due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 13 June.
Police said both men were charged with conspiracy to commit theft and Mr Asif was also charged with assault occasioning actually bodily harm in relation to the same victim.
