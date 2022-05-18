RSPCA: Bloody dog 'staggers' into Bradford garden before collapsing
- Published
A seriously injured Staffordshire bull terrier collapsed in a pool of blood after wandering into a Bradford garden, the RSPCA has said.
It is thought the male dog, whose chip says is called Star, was wounded in a dog fight then dumped in the early hours of Thursday.
The dog was found collapsed in the back garden of a home on Basil Street.
The RSPCA took the dog to a vet where he is being treated for multiple injuries, including eight open wounds.
RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby said CCTV shows the brindle and white dog wandering from the street into the garden at about 04:30 BST on Thursday before collapsing in a pool of its own blood.
"CCTV doesn't show where Star came from and there's no obvious blood trail so I believe someone has driven him into the area and dumped him in this state," she said.
Enquiries are being made to trace the contact details on the dog's microchip.
The RSPCA said people are asked to check doorbell cameras and CCTV to see where the dog came from or whether he can be seen being abandoned nearby.
"Poor Star had eight open, bloodied wounds which all needed cleaning and stitching under anaesthetic," Ms Hodby said.
She added: "Vets believe his injuries have been caused by a sustained dog fight and we fear he may have been used in some form for organised fighting."
"We were concerned when it took him a long time to wake up from surgery but thankfully he pulled through and now seems to be getting stronger".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.