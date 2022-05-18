M62: Long delays as police close motorway
- Published
Motorists on a stretch of the M62 face hour-long delays and miles of queues after police closed the motorway.
Drivers have reported being at a standstill since traffic was stopped in both directions between junctions 31 and 32, near Pontefract.
National Highways said there were five-mile tailbacks as a result and urged drivers to use alternate routes.
West Yorkshire Police has not revealed the cause of the closures nor said how long they will last.
The force said vehicles caught in the gridlock were being turned around in a bid to clear the area.
Full motorway closure #M62 Westbound at #J32 Pontefract/Castleford & Full motorway closure at #J31 Eastbound for an ongoing Police incident supported by @HighwaysYORKS— WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) May 18, 2022
Working to release trapped vehicles
Not known how long the closures will remain in place at this time pic.twitter.com/DOpRnGUbGd
