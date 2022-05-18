Heckmondwike: Huge response to 100th birthday plea for WWII veteran
Published
Hundreds of cards have been sent to a 100-year-old war veteran after an appeal was made to give him an "extra special" birthday.
Joe Weaver was left in tears when he received bags of cards, including many with messages from school children.
The Heckmondwike-born veteran received some 400 cards after a Facebook appeal by councillor Paul Halloran.
Mr Halloran said: "He was deeply touched. He kept saying to me, 'I don't deserve this.'"
The Batley and Spen councillor, who delivered the cards to the World War Two veteran on Sunday, said: "I told him he deserved everything and more.
"Joe's gone through, and seen, things many of us can't even comprehend.
"I salute him and am genuinely in awe of his indomitable spirit."
Mr Halloran said after speaking to Mr Weaver's family, he had decided he wanted to set up an appeal to make the veteran feel extra special and thank him for his years of service.
He said the response from the local community had been "incredible" and it was a humbling experience to pass on all the good wishes.
In response, Mr Weaver thanked everyone for the cards and joked: "I've really enjoyed the short life I've had."
