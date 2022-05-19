Bradford child sex abuse: Twelve men charged by police
- Published
Twelve men have been charged with sexually abusing two young girls more than two decades ago.
The alleged offences against are said to have taken place in Bradford and Keighley between 1996 and 1998, when the girls were under 16.
Charges against the men include rape, gross indecency and indecent assault, police said.
The men, from West Yorkshire and Nottingham, are due to appear before Bradford Magistrates on 20 May.
The men charged are:
- Abdul Shukoor, 45, from Keighley, has been charged with Gross Indecency and Indecent Assault of a girl under the age of 14
- Amreaz Ashghar, 45, from Keighley, has been charged with two counts of rape and indecent assault of a girl under 16 and gross indecency of a girl under 14
- Perwaz Ashghar, 48, from Nottingham has been charged with Indecent assault of a girl under 16
- Mohamed Shabir Din, 45, from Keighley, has been charged with six counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault of a girl under 16
- Ibrar Hussain, 44, from Keighley, has been charged with rape
- Sajid Mahmood, 42, from Keighley, has been charged with rape
- Zehroon Razaq, 44, from Keighley, has been charged with rape
- Sheraz Ahktar Khan, 44, from Keighley, has been charged with rape
- Mushtaq Ahmed, 52, from Keighley, has been charged with two counts of rape and indecent assault on a girl under 16
- Imtiaz Ahmed, 58, from Keighley, has been charged with two counts of rape
- Fayaz Ahmed, 42, of Bingley has been charged with two counts of rape
- Willard Anthony Clunis, 64, of Bradford has charged with indecent assault of a girl under 16.
