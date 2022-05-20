Concerns raised over Morley business park expansion plans
- Published
A decision to build "blooming high" warehouses has been delayed over claims they would interfere with TV reception.
Developers hope to expand the Capitol Park industrial estate in Morley, West Yorkshire.
The company behind the scheme claim it would create 2,000 jobs.
Leeds City Council officers have recommended the development is approved, but the planning committee decided to defer the application again and asked for changes to the plans.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, independent councillor Oliver Newton told the meeting that people living downhill from the site already struggle with their TV reception.
"Some of the residents can't even get a good TV signal without a signal booster because of the hill. It could get worse and worse and worse," he said.
"I know this is a private matter, but with more and more residents potentially being affected, this will become an issue of wellbeing."
Repeating his opposition to the plans, Mr Newton added: "It's unlikely that residents in a settled community will not feel the impact of noise and light nuisance caused by 24 hour operations."
Paul Bennett from Sterling Capitol, which runs the site, said the scheme would "deliver a positive legacy for Morley and the city."
"We've already developed a similar scheme in Goole which has delivered ecological and social benefits to the area," he told the meeting.
Sterling has promised to set aside a 30 acre (12 hectare) area of the site for a public woodland, complete with 7,500 trees and footpaths.
Some councillors expressed concerns about the height of the units, which would be 74ft (23m) high.
Conservative councillor Dan Cohen described some of the units as "blooming high".
"There is no possibility for me that I'm going to approve anything of this height," he said.
Liberal Democrat councillor Colin Campbell said he had "very reluctantly come to the view that I have to support this", because the land itself had been allocated for employment.
"I think we have to be realistic," he said.
"To prevent development is not possible in my opinion. I know some people don't want to lose the field, but we are where we are."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.