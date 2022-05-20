Andrea Jenkyns: Man arrested after threat made about Conservative MP
- Published
A man has been arrested after a threat concerning a West Yorkshire MP was made to council security staff.
The threat about Andrea Jenkyns MP was reported to police by staff at Morley Town Hall at about 09:20 BST on Friday. The MP was not present at the time, West Yorkshire Police said.
The Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood was "located by officers and safeguarded", the force added.
The man was held on suspicion of a public order offence, officers said.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are continuing to liaise with Mrs Jenkyns and her team to provide safeguarding and reassurance for them.
"Inquiries are ongoing into the incident."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.