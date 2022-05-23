Leeds cyclist Vincent Cullinane dies after crash with e-bike
A cyclist has died 19 days after being involved in a crash with an e-bike in Leeds.
Vincent Cullinane, from Leeds, was seriously injured in the collision on East Street on 21 April.
The 51-year-old, who had been in a critical condition in hospital, died on 10 May, said West Yorkshire Police.
The crash between Mr Cullinane's black Boardman bicycle and a 19-year-old man on a blue Carrera e-bike took place at about 17:45 BST .
Police said the accident happened when the cyclists were riding towards each other on the pavement.
The rider of the other bike suffered a minor leg injury.
The crash is now being investigated by the major collision enquiry team and police are urging witnesses to contact them.
