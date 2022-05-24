Huddersfield: Consultation on town's £250m transformation begins
A public consultation on a £250m plan to transform a West Yorkshire town has begun.
Kirklees Council hopes its Cultural Heart project will rejuvenate Huddersfield by focusing an eight-acre patch of its centre on leisure.
The plans include a new concert venue, food hall, library, art gallery and public square to host events.
Council leader Shabir Pandor said it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to redefine the town.
The authority's plans are focused on swathes of land around the Queensgate and Piazza areas.
A council spokesperson said the plan was part of a wider 10-year vision which included investment in other borough towns such as Dewsbury, Batley and Holmfirth.
What does the plan include?
- The Queensgate market building would be refurbished to house a new food hall
- Creation of a new 2,200-capacity venue which could host concerts, conferences and exhibitions
- A modern new art gallery space on Queen Street
- Refurbishment of the existing library and creation of a space for a museum
- A new public square that can host events for up to 3,000 people
- An urban park linking the cultural attractions and wider town centre
Mr Pandor said the work would be a major catalyst to stimulate new investment with the aim of boosting the local economy and creating new jobs.
"We are very fortunate to have incredible heritage buildings in the centre of Huddersfield and these plans will not only revitalise some of Huddersfield town centre's most-loved buildings, but they will also have the opportunity to shine among new contemporary buildings," he said.
The consultation on the proposal, which is available online, will run until Sunday June 19.
Members of the public can also view the plans in a unit within the Piazza centre.
