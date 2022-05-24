Brighouse: Major M62 delays after car hits central reservation
- Published
Motorists on the M62 in West Yorkshire face long delays following a crash in the early hours of the morning.
One lane is currently closed eastbound while repairs are carried out on the central reservation following the incident between junctions 23 and 25 near Brighouse.
The road was fully closed for a time after a car hit the barrier at about 04:30 BST, Traffic England said.
Drivers are currently experiencing delays of 30 minutes or more, it added.
The road is not expected to be fully reopened until after 12:30 BST.
West Yorkshire Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene.
