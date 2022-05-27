Kirklees: Two men jailed for subjecting girl to 'campaign of rape'
Published
Two men who subjected a girl to a "campaign of rape" starting when she was 12 years old have been jailed.
Khurum Raziq, 40, and Nasar Hussain, 44, repeatedly raped the girl between 2003 and 2006, in the Kirklees area of West Yorkshire.
Both denied a total of 11 rape offences between them but they were convicted after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
Sentencing them, Judge Marson QC said the teenager was "deliberately targeted because of her age and vulnerability".
"This could be seen as a campaign of rape", he said.
Raziq, of Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike, was jailed for 22 years. He denied eight counts of rape.
Hussain, of Brunswick Street, Dewsbury, was handed an 18-year jail term after denying three counts of rape.
During the trial jurors heard how, in 2003, the youngster met Raziq, a pizza delivery driver who was then aged 21, and they were having sex within weeks.
Prosecutor David Brook QC said the girl had been groomed by the driver, plying her with alcohol, drugs and cigarettes.
She described how she was "brainwashed" believing he was her boyfriend and gave accounts of having sex with him in his car, his bedroom and an alleyway in Batley.
Following his arrest on 28 October, the pair continued to engage in sexual activity after he was released on bail, but no further police action was taken.
The court heard how she had later been "passed around" and sexually abused by more than 50 men.
On one occasion she was taken to Middlesbrough and "abused by many men when she was locked in a room for three days".
'Appalling' treatment
In 2005, when she was 14, she met Hussain who also groomed her for sex.
Jurors heard he had picked her up from school on a couple of occasions while she was wearing her uniform, but his barrister, Anastasis Tasou, said his client was not aware of her age.
The court heard how the victim "thought these guys cared for me and loved me".
Passing sentence, Judge Marson told the defendants they had shown no remorse and the victim had suffered psychological harm.
West Yorkshire Police said she was "thoroughly abused and exploited by predatory males who treated her in the most appalling fashion".
