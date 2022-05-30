Lap dancing club told up cover up advertising
The owner of a lap dancing club has been told to cover up silhouettes of naked women etched onto windows.
Reza Shasavar, owner of La Salsa, in Halifax, West Yorkshire, had his application to renew its sexual entertainment venue licence approved, but with that proviso.
Ten letters or emails opposed the application.
Mr Shasavar insisted the club has been operating without any issues since 2002.
West Yorkshire Police and ward councillors had not raised any issues about the application, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, although representatives from Calderdale Women Centre, which is across the road from the club, expressed concern.
Opponents also argued the licence should be refused due to the club's proximity to the Gathering Place, which helps vulnerable men and women. Gathering Place also doubles as a place of worship, it was said.
It was claimed during the hearing that the owners had been told to remove or cover the etchings before, but had not done so. Images on second floor windows were still there and had concerned those staying at the women's centre.
Those against also argued that allowing premises trading on the sexuality of women was demeaning, with one person telling the hearing: "There is no place for an establishment like this in Halifax."
Defending his business, Mr Shasavar said: "We are running the place very professionally."
Sub-committee chair, Cllr Stephanie Clarke, read out the panel's resolution that the application would be granted, but added all windows must be opaque, removing or covering the images.
