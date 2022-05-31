M62 police chase: Harris Rasool jailed over 120mph pursuit
A driver who rammed police vehicles during a high-speed motorway chase with a 15-year-old child in his car has been jailed for 21 months.
Harris Rasool, 28, tore along the M62, between Manchester and Leeds, reaching speeds of more than 120mph, during the 30-minute pursuit on 23 March 2020.
Bradford Crown Court heard he calmly lit a cigarette while driving at 110mph as an officer pulled alongside him.
Rasool admitted dangerous driving and driving without a licence or insurance.
Five police cars and a police helicopter were involved in the 60-mile pursuit, which started on the M602 near Manchester just after midnight, the court head.
The 28-year-old, of Azalea Gardens, Cambuslang, Glasgow, deliberately rammed his Mercedes into two police vehicles causing damage worth an estimated £11,000 as he attempted to escape.
Rasool, who had two passengers in the car, including the child, ignored requests by officers to pull over and, after running red lights, tried to flee.
'Disregard for safety'
The chase finally came to an end when his vehicle was boxed in by police cars between junctions 28 for Tingley and J29 for Lofthouse on the M62 in West Yorkshire, the court heard.
Sentencing him, Recorder Alex Menary said: "One police officer pulled alongside you at 110mph. You looked across at him and lit a cigarette.
"Police attempted to stop you on three occasions and on two of them you rammed police out of he way and carried on going."
Prosecutor Nicola Hoskins said: "This was a particularly prolonged piece of bad driving involving disregard for the safety of others."
When he was finally stopped and arrested Rasool, who had no previous convictions for driving offences, said he had driven the car from Glasgow for someone else.
Rasool was also handed a 34-month driving ban and ordered to take an extended test.
