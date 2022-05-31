Bradford wins UK City of Culture 2025 bid
Bradford has won the competition to be named the UK's City of Culture for 2025.
The decision was announced on The One Show on BBC One by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries.
Bradford will succeed Coventry, the current holder of the title, and those behind the city's bid believe it will generate £700m and create 3,000 jobs.
County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham had all been shortlisted alongside Bradford.
The winner was approved by Ms Dorries based on independent advice from a panel of experts led by TV writer-producer Sir Phil Redmond.
She said Bradford was a "worthy winner".
"Art and culture should be accessible to everyone and this prestigious title will help Bradford deliver unforgettable events for communities on their doorstep.
"There was stiff competition and I thank County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough for their excellent bids."
