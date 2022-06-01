Mixenden school and library arson accused to face trial
A teenager accused of two separate arson attacks at a village primary school and library in West Yorkshire is due to stand trial next month.
Aaron Foster, 19, of Stanningley Drive, Mixenden, has denied starting a fire which badly damaged Ash Green Primary School, in February.
After being remanded, he was further charged with starting a fire at Mixenden library in August 2020.
He had been due to appear in court earlier, but refused to leave his cell.
The fires at the school and library caused damage estimated at more than £4m and £180,000 respectively.
Appearing at Bradford Crown Court in March, Mr Foster admitted breaking into the school to steal computers, but denied he was responsible for the blaze, which destroyed several classrooms.
At a further hearing on Wednesday, Judge Colin Burn directed that the defendant, who the court heard had refused to leave his cell, was remanded in custody in respect of the library arson as well.
Judge Burn also approved an application for the matters to be dealt with as part of a joint trial listed to start on 20 July.
