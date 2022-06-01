M1 Wakefield: Macaulay Billings charged after crash
A man has been charged with seriously injuring three people in a crash that closed the M1 near Wakefield.
The motorway was shut after a car travelling the wrong way hit another car at about 21:10 BST on 18 April.
Macaulay Billings, 25, of no fixed address, will go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on 29 June.
He appeared before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
The crash happened after a black Skoda Fabia failed to stop for police before hitting a blue BMW 320 on the northbound side of the M1 between junctions 39 and 40.
West Yorkshire Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A spokesperson for the IOPC said the investigation was ongoing.
