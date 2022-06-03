Platinum Jubilee: Hundreds of beacons lit across Yorkshire
- Published
Hundreds of beacons were lit up across Yorkshire to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
It is a tradition during major royal events, such as the marking of coronations, weddings or jubilees.
Thousands of people watched the lighting of the beacons, which were ablaze across the country at 21:45 BST.
Beneath the Humber Bridge in Hessle, near Hull, a torch on the bank of the River Humber was lit as people watched a flotilla nearby.
Closer to the Queen's home, a chain of lights was lit from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.
In Leeds, a choir performed on the steps of the Civic Hall with the Lord Mayor lighting the beacon.
The source of the beacon's flame came from the Garforth Peace Flame, which is England's first World Peace Flame Monument, the council said.
In Sheffield, a Girlguiding group joined with others to light 70 beacons at outdoor activity centre Whiteley Woods.
Members sang the national anthem and did three cheers for the Queen, they said.
