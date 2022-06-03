Menston: Tawny owl released after phone line rescue ordeal
An owl which became tangled on an overhead phone line in Bradford has been released back into the wild.
The tawny, which was nicknamed Tony, was looked after by a local resident who helped rehabilitate him following the ordeal in Menston on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was involved in removing Tony before being handed to a wildlife rescue team.
Rescuer Vikki Clark said she was "so happy it was a quick recovery" for the bird.
The bird was "very distressed" before the rescue, with people living nearby being woken by its cries.
Ms Clark said the bird went from the initial stages of him being "non-responsive" and "unable to support himself" to a "perfectly healthy bird".
He was released into woodland near where he was rescued where he seemed "very keen to be off", Ms Tinsley added.
