Sowerby Bridge: Drink-driving arrest after man fatally struck by bus
A man has died after he was hit by a bus whose driver was arrested on suspicion of being over the legal alcohol limit.
The 25-year-old was struck as he walked along Burnley Road in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, at about 17:00 BST on Friday, police said.
He died at the scene. The bus driver was arrested and has been released under investigation.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident is also being urged to get in touch.
