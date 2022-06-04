Harehills crash: Woman hit by car at crossing dies
A woman has died after she was hit by a car while walking across a zebra crossing in the early hours.
The 47-year-old was hit by a white Toyota Auris as she crossed Ashley Road in Harehills, Leeds, at about 00:18 BST, police said.
She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
The driver of the car stayed to help police with their investigation, but officers also want to speak to two people in another car at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police said they were in a dark-coloured car which stopped at the crossing after the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
