Free buses across West Yorkshire to aid Jubilee celebration travel
Passengers can travel for free on buses in West Yorkshire as events take place to celebrate the final day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The region's mayor Tracy Brabin said it would make it easier for people to attend celebrations as well as boost public transport use.
It applies to all operators including Arriva, First and Transdev.
Journeys outside West Yorkshire will be charged at the normal fare for that part of the trip.
Ms Brabin said: "If you're attending events in Saltaire, Ripponden, Longwood, Morley or Wrenthorpe, going shopping in one of our town and city centres or just visiting family and friends, there will be buses to take you there and back for free.
"I often use the bus to travel in West Yorkshire and I hope people who don't normally do this will take a bus journey and be encouraged to use bus travel more often. "
No ticket is required and passengers can make as many trips as they like within West Yorkshire.
The plan was discussed at a meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority's Transport Committee last month when it was agreed bus operators would share the cost between them.
