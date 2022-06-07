CCTV appeal after train driver spat at in West Yorkshire railway station
Police are searching for a man who spat in the face of two railway staff members in West Yorkshire.
It was reported a man left a train at Cross Gates station, Leeds, just after 21:00 BST on 10 May and spat in the face of a staff member.
He left the station, before returning to enter the train's cab and spat in the face of the driver.
A CCTV image has been released of a man who could help police with their investigation.
Anybody who recognises the man pictured, or has information about what happened, is asked to get in touch with British Transport Police.
