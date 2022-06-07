Leeds: Wortley murder arrest after seriously injured woman dies
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in Leeds.
Police were called to reports of an assault at a property in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, just before midnight on Monday.
A 35-year-old woman with serious injuries was found by officers. She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.
A man, 31, had since been arrested and remained in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said it was treating the death as "domestic-related" and detectives appealed for information.
Forensic officers were continuing their investigations at the scene, police added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.