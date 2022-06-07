Rothwell: Driver seriously injured in wall crash
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after the car he was driving collided with a stone wall in Leeds.
The 54-year-old failed to stop at a junction on Park Lane in Rothwell and the Citroen C4 he was driving hit a wall on Styebank Lane at about 03:30 BST on Tuesday, police said.
It was thought the car may have turned onto Styebank Lane from Leeds Road, officers said.
Several roads remain closed while investigations continue, they added.
Anyone who saw the vehicle in the area before the collision, or who has other information about what happened, has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.