Leeds: Stanningley Bottom criticised for being 'like surface of moon'
A road in Leeds has been likened to "the surface of the moon" and described as "dangerous" despite attempts to improve it.
The road at Stanningley Bottom was redesigned in 2016 and resurfaced in 2018, but it has since been criticised for its condition and layout.
A meeting of councillors earlier this week heard it "needs attention now".
However, Leeds City Council said collisions and speeding had reduced since the works were carried out.
As part of a redesign of the road near Pudsey, two European-style "roundels" - unmarked circular junctions where drivers were encouraged to slow down and give way - were installed.
A report by the council's highways team said observations showed "the majority of motorists use the junction safely and with due care and attention".
It added that bringing in more conventional mini-roundabout style markings was "not considered necessary to ensure road safety".
'Anger and frustration'
But speaking at a meeting on Wednesday, Conservative group leader Andrew Carter, who represents the Calverley and Farsley ward, said the current system was a cause of "great worry".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Carter said the road surface was akin "to the surface of the moon" and the redesign "had not worked".
"The council should be ashamed of visitors going into that direction because it's a very bad advert for the council's highways department," he added.
Conservative councillor Amanda Carter, who also represents Calverley and Farsley, said concerns about the road layout had been aired prior to work commencing.
She said cyclists now avoided the area out of fear for their safety.
"Don't underestimate the anger and frustration of our residents. It's tremendously difficult and dangerous," Ms Carter added.
Peter Carlill, Labour councillor for Calverley and Farsley, said the scheme had been a success "in a way" due to the reduction in collisions.
But he added the system was "still not understood by the majority of people".
The option of converting the roundels into mini-roundabouts at Stanningley Bottom remains on the table as elected members are likely to have the final say on the matter.
