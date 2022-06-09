University of Huddersfield: New campus to be looked at by council
- Published
Plans for a new £40m University of Huddersfield campus are to be considered by councillors later.
The "landmark" health and wellbeing academy would be used to train healthcare professionals and include mock operating theatres.
Kirklees Council planning committee will examine the plans, which are proposed for the site of a former sports centre off Southgate.
It has been described as "significant" for both the university and the town.
The development would include classrooms, laboratories and a multi-storey car park, along with a podiatry clinic which would open to the public.
The report, due to go before the committee later, says the building's design would be contemporary and involve a split-level comprised of four-storey and seven-storey sections.
There was unanimous cross-party support for the facility when it came before the planning committee last August, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The buildings making up the national research campus for the university's School of Health and Human Sciences will house the health and wellbeing academy as well as research and specialist clinical teaching facilities, and various clinics devoted to podiatry, sports and physiotherapy, parents and children, and mental health.
Initially, work was anticipated to begin in May 2022 with the first facility completed by September 2024.
A public representation period - for people to send in their comments - ends on June 12.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.