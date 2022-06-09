Four arrests in Bradford child sex abuse probe
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a child over a period of three years.
The group, aged between 46 and 48, were arrested at addresses in Bradford and Kirklees as part of investigations into child sexual exploitation.
They are accused of offences said to have been committed against a child in Bradford between 1994 and 1997.
West Yorkshire Police said all four had been interviewed and released pending further investigations.
Deputy Chief Inspector Al Weekes said urged anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or not, to report it to the police.
