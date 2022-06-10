Sowerby Bridge: Dale Mawson canal death treated as unexplained
The death of a man whose body was found in a West Yorkshire canal is being treated as unexplained, police said.
The body of Dale Mawson, 48, was found in the water off Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called at about 09:20 BST and attended along with the ambulance and fire services.
West Yorkshire Police is now trying to ascertain the circumstances of the local man's death and appealed for those with information to make contact.
Det Ch Insp Sharron Kaye, of the force's homicide and major enquiry team, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation, but at this time, we are currently treating the death as unexplained.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us in establishing the circumstances of what has taken place - in particular, anyone who may have been in the Canal Wharf area between 01:00 and 09:00 BST on Tuesday."
