Calverley dog exercise park approved despite noise concern
- Published
An exercise park for dogs in Calverley has been allowed to open on a trial basis, despite concerns over noise.
The facility will initially operate for 12 months after Leeds City Council granted permission on Thursday.
The plans had drawn anger from some residents in Clara Drive, close to the site behind Carr Farm Cottages off Carr Road.
Nikki Goodall, the applicant, argued that concerns about barking were "based on speculation and guesswork".
Residents claimed they would be disturbed by barking for much of the day, with the facility set to be open between 08:00 and 20:00 from Monday to Saturday and 09:00 to 18:00 on Sundays.
A noise assessment, funded by the objectors, supported that view, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
One objector said: "We're both NHS workers. Post-pandemic, when we've felt under the cosh, all we want to do is come home and enjoy the quiet residential space we feel we're entitled to."
But Ms Goodall disputed those findings, adding: "As the dog park doesn't exist yet, reporting on how many dogs will bark, how loudly and for how long is just ridiculous."
Ms Goodall has promised to put up acoustic fencing and said no more than eight pets would be allowed on site at any one time. She added that she wanted to work with residents.
Although planning officers suggested the application be refused, councillors voted to approve temporary permission, on the condition that noise levels be measured frequently by the environmental health team.
