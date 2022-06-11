Leeds: Boy, 16, held over stabbing on night of violence
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection the stabbing of a 15-year-old.
He was arrested on suspicion of assault near East End Park in Leeds and remains in custody.
Hours after the stabbing on Thursday, an 18-year-old man was shot in the Woodhouse area of the city.
West Yorkshire Police is not linking the attacks but has increased temporary stop-and-search powers in the two locations.
The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound on Blenheim Walk, near the University of Leeds, at 23:51 BST on Thursday.
He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Drugs gangs
It is thought the 15-year-old was chased with a machete then stabbed at around 19:30 at East Park View.
Both incidents are thought to be targeted and linked to drugs gangs, police said
"Senior officers have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons to prevent serious violence," the force said.
"One order covers an area of Little London and Woodhouse, bordered by Woodhouse Lane, Meanwood Road and Clay Pit Lane."
The other covers part of Richmond Hill near York Road.
Officers will be able to search people or vehicles for weapons without the usual grounds to suspect each person first. The 24-hour orders will be continually reviewed, the force said.
Patrols have also been increased to reassure communities.
