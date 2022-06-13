Bradford: Great Horton chemical find prompts homes evacuation
People were forced to leave their homes after toxic chemicals linked to the production of illegal drugs were found at a house in Bradford.
Police were called to a disturbance at the house on Westcroft Road, Great Horton, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.
After the chemicals were found, a cordon was put in place and nearby residents had to leave their homes.
A man was arrested on suspicion of the production of Class A drugs, according to West Yorkshire Police.
He remains in custody, officers added.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "While some evacuations of neighbouring homes were initially made, it has now been assessed that there is no wider risk from the chemicals to anyone outside of the address where they were found."
Officers were expected to remain at the property for several days to allow the substances to be safely removed and disposed of, they added.
