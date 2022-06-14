Bradford M606 taxi crash: Five hurt as van goes wrong way
Five people were injured when a van that failed to stop for police went the wrong way down a motorway and collided with a taxi.
West Yorkshire Police said after failing to stop at about 22:45 BST on Monday, the van was driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from the Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford.
It then collided with a taxi, leaving five people injured, three critically.
The M606 remains shut in both directions.
National Highways said investigation work was expected to continue throughout the morning and urged drivers to use an alternative route.
West Yorkshire Police said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed about the incident due to the involvement of a police vehicle before the collision.
