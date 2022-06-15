Bradford: Child deaths four times higher in poorest areas
- Published
More than two thirds of child deaths in Bradford occurred in the poorest areas of the city, a report has found.
There were 142 deaths recorded in the district between 2019 and 2021, said the report by the city's Child Death Overview Panel.
Figures show that 68% of child deaths occurred in the most deprived areas, four times higher than rates in the least deprived areas.
The panel's report said that was "a disturbing pattern".
Of those deaths, 22% were "modifiable", meaning interventions or health campaigns might have prevented them.
Deaths that fall into this category include deaths related to mothers smoking while pregnant, accidents, suicides and some genetically inherited conditions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Message here is clear'
The Child Death Overview Panel looks at all child deaths in Bradford, and examines what lessons can be learned to prevent similar deaths in the future.
The report says: "The message here is clear, we must reduce poverty to save lives."
Another cause of death referred to as modifiable is unsafe swimming.
In March 2021, Bradford teenager Mohammad Abu Farhan, 14, drowned while swimming at Goit Stock waterfall in Harden. It was one of several drowning deaths in Yorkshire last year.
One of the suggestions in the report is that public health organisations "ensure safe swimming campaign messages are shared proactively ahead of warm spells and summer".
The report was due to be discussed on Tuesday by members of the Bradford and Airedale Wellbeing Board, made up of representatives from Bradford Council, public health, emergency services and health bodies.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.