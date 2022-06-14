Terence Papworth: Murder suspect died days before trial
- Published
A man who died in prison days before he was due to stand trial accused of killing his partner was "really anxious" about appearing in court, an inquest has heard.
Terence Papworth was found hanged at HMP Leeds on 22 November 2020.
Mr Papworth, 45, was due to go on trial just over a week later for the alleged murder of Amy-Leanne Stringfellow, 26, who died at his home in Doncaster.
Her 2021 inquest heard the ex-Army reservist had 58 different injuries.
Wakefield Coroner's Court heard Mr Papworth was remanded to the jail on 8 June, three days after Ms Stringfellow died, and made two attempts to take his own life during his 23 weeks in prison.
He had been on suicide watch for around 40% of his time in jail, the inquest heard, but was not at the time of his death after telling a nurse he had no thoughts of self-harm.
His family told the inquest they believed he should have been on suicide watch "all the way through" his period on remand for reasons including him "facing a lengthy sentence".
"He was really anxious about the trial itself because he found it difficult to speak publicly," his sister Jacqueline Dunn told the hearing.
Jurors heard that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Papworth had only three family visits while in prison but regulary spoke to relatives on the phone.
During these conversations he "told us what he wanted at his funeral on several occasions", his sister added.
The inquest heard that in the weeks before he died, Mr Papworth asked prison officers if he could be moved to a single cell so he could prepare for his trial.
Ms Dunn said he made the request because he "had lots of paperwork and the gentleman in his cell was staying up quite late".
The inquest, which is due to last two days, continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.