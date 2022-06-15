Man due in court after gunshots fired at Leeds house
A man has been charged in connection with a shotgun being fired at a house in Leeds on Sunday.
Armed police were called to Elmet Way, off Eastwood Gardens, in Swarcliffe at about 15:25 BST.
A 34-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested at Little Smeaton, North Yorkshire, on Monday.
He is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
West Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
A second woman, 31, arrested on Monday in relation to the firearms discharge has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Nobody was injured in the incident but windows at two properties were damaged.
