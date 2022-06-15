Strawberry Moon rises over Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
- Published
Nocturnal red skies are said to have a euphoric effect on shepherds, but delight this week has belonged to photographers, thanks to an annual cerise-hued lunar display known as the Strawberry Moon.
Clear skies meant snappers across the country were treated to a spectacular view of the Earth's lunar companion, which appeared about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than usual, according to Nasa boffins.
Each month's full Moon is given a different name, often inspired by seasonal changes and events.
June's Strawberry Moon is said to have been so named because it coincides with the season for harvesting the fruit in North America.
BBC Weather Watchers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have been sharing their juiciest shots - here is a choice selection of the cream of the crop.
