Bradford: Thirteen motorists face fines for harassing women
- Published
Thirteen motorists are facing a possible £100 fine after being caught harassing women and girls in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the drivers were stopped during a series of operations to tackle bad behaviour since the start of 2022.
The action was prompted by complaints women were being subjected to "cat calling" and "whistling" from passing cars.
Det Supt Tanya Wilkins said: "Women should feel safe to walk our streets."
The force said the motorists had breached a Public Space Protection Order banning drivers in the city from "causing activity while in cars which can cause alarm, harassment or distress".
Since January, police have recorded 21 breaches, 13 for "inappropriate behaviour towards women and girls" and eight for antisocial driving. An additional 72 traffic offences were also reported.
Anyone caught breaking the order faces a £100 Fixed Penalty Notice.
Ms Wilkins said: "Officers were made aware of concerns expressed by female students of the behaviour of some drivers in the city which made them feel threatened and unsafe including harassment and unwanted comments made against them.
"As many of these reports were third hand only, officers have been conducting patrols in identified student areas to gain a better understanding of any problems and build an intelligence picture of what is taking place."
The crackdown has been welcomed by the University of Bradford.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Udy Archibong said she was committed to ensuring "the city and our campus remain places where everyone feels safe and welcome".
Alison Lowe, deputy mayor for policing and crime, said the safety of women and girls remains a key priority, adding: "No-one should have to face harassment or abuse when going about their daily lives and those who believe this behaviour is acceptable will hopefully feel the effects of this operation first hand."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.