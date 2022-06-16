Arriva Yorkshire strike: Passengers and staff speak out
- Published
Talks to resolve an indefinite strike by bus workers in a row over pay have broken down, leaving some passengers struggling to get to work or school.
The walkout, which began on 6 June, is hitting services across West Yorkshire and other parts of the county.
The Unite union says Arriva's driver pay offer is below inflation, while the company accused it of refusing to put an improved offer to members.
As the strike entered its 11th day, the BBC spoke to some of those affected.
One driver said he voted for strike action due to his wages barely being enough to put food on the table.
The driver, who the BBC is not identifying, said his life revolved around "counting the pennies".
"There are days when instead of having breakfast, dinner and tea we are having to skip meals to have enough for the week."
He said prices had rocketed in recent months, especially fuel, which in some parts of the country recently topped the £2 a litre mark.
"Something needs to change because if we can't afford to drive our cars - we'll struggle to get to work, appointments and everything," he added.
On the other side of the coin, Tamika Morris, from Cozy Corner Cafe in Wakefield, said trade had plummeted since the strike began, as many of its customers were bus commuters.
"We've been open since November and have consistently had customers in," she said.
"As soon as the bus strike comes we've seen a massive decline."
Asked whether she supported the strike, she said a driver she knew had worked at Arriva for 20 years, and during that time he had been "punched and spat at, abused and assaulted".
"Asking for a small increase in pay is a very small sacrifice, compared to what he has to deal with daily," she said.
However, others were not as sympathetic to the cause.
Marie, from Rothwell, said she had missed a hospital appointment due to the strike action.
"I had to ring them up and cancel it and they've put me back on the waiting list," she told BBC Radio Leeds.
She said there were many people in low-paid professions, adding that Arriva workers should "get a different job" if they were not happy.
The bus firm said it was unable to operate services across Wakefield, Dewsbury, Castleford, Pontefract, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton, Bradford, Leeds, Ossett, Batley, Morley, Rothwell, South Elmsall, Hemsworth, Huddersfield, Halifax, Doncaster, Selby, York and Goole.
Pre-paid tickets are being accepted on First Bus and Transdev buses, the operator added, but some passengers said these providers were not an option for them.
Writing on Twitter, Hazell Field, who works in Wakefield and lives in Rothwell, said: "I cannot use another bus company as Arriva are the only bus company in Rothwell.
"If I have to have time off work it's unpaid."
A-Level student Tanya, from Dewsbury, also relies on public transport to get to Elliott Hudson College in Leeds and said the strike had made exam season even more stressful.
She said she is currently having to travel by taxi at a cost of about £24 a day.
"You shouldn't be expected to spend that much, it's just such a waste of money," she said.
While she has some sympathy with the Arriva workers, she said it was "selfish" to strike when there were exams taking place.
Lee Styles, Principal at Elliott Hudson College, said: "Like many other schools and colleges in the Leeds city region, the current bus strike is creating a significant issue for our students.
"As this strike is taking place during the first examination season since 2019, we are incredibly mindful of the additional stress that this is creating for our students."
The college said it was providing support to all students that need it, including access to financial packages to help with the cost of travel.
I'm deeply disappointed that talks between Arriva Yorkshire and Unite have broken down, and urge both sides to come to an agreement as soon as possible for the benefit of those needing to get to work, school and around the region. Read my full statement 👉 https://t.co/xfx0lyKSct— Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire (@MayorOfWY) June 15, 2022
Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: "I know this strike action will cause hardship to people who will be unable to reach hospital appointments, get to work, go shopping or just see friends and family.
"People deserve to be paid appropriately for the work they do, and I urge both sides of this dispute to get together to find a solution as soon as possible."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.