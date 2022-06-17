Huddersfield Community Nursery (Al-Nasiha) rated inadequate by Ofsted
A nursery where children were allowed to play under a shed with exposed rusty nails has been rated "inadequate" by education watchdog Ofsted.
An inspection found "significant weaknesses" compromised children's welfare at Huddersfield Community Nursery (Al-Nasiha).
It deemed the nursery inadequate for quality of education, behaviour, personal development and leadership.
The owner told the BBC the shed's condition was down to "wear and tear".
The site was inspected between 3 February and 29 April and served with four notices requiring improvements in child protection policies and procedures to safeguard children.
Ofsted inspector Jennifer Dove said the manager and staff had failed to address risks, said the Local Democracy and Reporting Service.
"As a result, children frequently play underneath a shed with a broken roof, which has loose pieces of wood with rusty nails exposed and debris hanging from the roof," she said.
"This poses a significant risk to children."
'Bored and upset'
Furthermore, Ms Dove found children were not receiving "an acceptable quality of education" and that children "frequently walk aimlessly around".
She added that children "become increasingly bored and upset" because staff fail to interact and engage children in meaningful play".
Ms Dove said staff "do not know how to identify and respond" to concerns about children's welfare, adding that they failed to promptly share concerns with relevant agencies.
Registered in 2009, Huddersfield Community Nursery (Al-Nasiha) provides funded early education places for two to four-year-olds. It has 27 youngsters on roll.
A spokeswoman for the nursery told the BBC staff had completed all training necessary and were working with Kirklees Early Years and Pre-school Learning Alliance as well as a private early years consultant.
She said: "Outdoor risk assessments are completed every day. The rusty nails are wear and tear from the weather. No nails were hanging loose or a risk to children. There was no debris loose that was a risk."
Children had a range of outdoor equipment to play with and made their own choices, she added.
