Cigarette chute shop owner jailed for counterfeit sales
- Published
A former shop owner whose food store had a chute used to deliver counterfeit cigarettes from a flat above has been jailed.
Aziz Abdullah's Doskey Food Store, on Paley Road, Bradford, was raided multiple times between October 2019 and March 2021.
Prosecutors said the 51-year-old ignored several warnings before officers seized 27,000 cigarettes.
Abdullah was jailed for six months at Bradford Crown Court.
Prosecutor Angus McDonald told the court the defendant had been warned he faced prosecution after an initial raid in October 2019.
But, he said, Abdullah would "go on to ignore" the warning, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Trading standards officers visited a month later, making a test purchase of 20 Richmond cigarettes for just £3.50.
During a further visit in June 2020, when police confiscated another clutch of counterfeit products, Abdullah produced a bag as officers filled out their paperwork.
He took more from the bag and began restocking the shelves in front of them, the court heard.
In December 2020, a month after another test purchase, police returned and found a hidden chute linking the counter to the flat above.
The officers found illegal tobacco products stashed in compartments throughout the property, with the opening used to transfer them to the shop.
Abdullah was arrested after a further test purchase by undercover officers in March 2021.
Mr MacDonald said 27,000 counterfeit cigarettes were seized, as well as a large amount of tobacco, and the total tax evaded was over £9,000.
John Hobley, defending, said the hidden compartments were designed to prevent thieves from stealing stock and his client had misunderstood the warnings he had been given.
"There was some level of misunderstanding, the difficulty was English is not his first language," he said.
His client had since sold his shop, he added.
Sentencing, Judge Andrew Hatton said Abdullah had "deliberately" disregarded regulations which existed to protect public health.
"You did so despite warnings by the authorities, and I reject the idea that it was a misunderstanding," he said.
"Due to the nature of this offending, the appropriate punishment can only be achieved by immediate custody."
Abdullah had previously admitted 21 offences related to the sale of counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.