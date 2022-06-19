Wakefield by-election candidates minute-manifesto on cost of living

Voters in Wakefield will go to the polls on 23 June

The rising cost of living due to increases in food, fuel and energy prices has had an impact on people's finances across the UK.

Ahead of the forthcoming Wakefield by-election the BBC asked candidates to outline in sixty seconds how they would tackle the issue.

The candidates appear alphabetically by surname:

Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative Party

Akef Akbar, Independent

Paul Bickerdike, Christian Peoples Alliance

Mick Dodgson, Freedom Alliance. Real People. Real Alternative

Sir Archibald Stanton Earl 'Eaton, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Jayda Fransen, Independent

The BBC has been unable to contact Ms Fransen

Jordan James Gaskell, UK Independence Party

David John Rowntree Herdson, Yorkshire Party

Therese Hirst, English Democrats

Christopher Richard Jones, Northern Independence Party

Simon Robert Lightwood, Labour Party

Jamie Luke Needle, Liberal Democrats

Ashley Theo Blue Routh, Green Party

Candidates for the 23 June ballot outline their plans to tackle cost of living crisis.

Ashlea Simon, Britain First

Chris Walsh, Reform UK

